Ex-Insurance Worker Must Arbitrate Unpaid Wages Suit

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 7:07 PM EST) -- A former insurance sales worker must arbitrate her claim that her former employer failed to pay her and others during training because it had misclassified them as independent contractors, an Arkansas federal judge said. Former worker Audra Patterson's proposed misclassification class action claimed American Income Life Insurance Co. and a branch manager had violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and Arkansas law. But U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker ruled Friday that an arbitration clause in Patterson's contract was still valid even after she was terminated. "The strong presumption in favor of arbitration controls, and the court, therefore, finds that the...

