PTAB Axes 1 Broadcom Patent, Trims Another

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 7:55 PM EST) -- Broadcom Corp. was dealt a partial loss in its patent fight with Renesas Electronics Corp. when the Patent Trial and Appeal Board struck down one patent related to controlling processor clock signals while upholding most claims in another patent. In a pair of final written decisions issued Friday, the PTAB said Renesas successfully showed that each of the disputed claims in one of Broadcom's patents was invalid for being obvious due to a combination of earlier inventions. However, the PTAB rejected Renesas' argument that a separate patent was invalid for being either obvious or anticipated over prior art, and upheld all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS