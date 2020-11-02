Liberty Mutual Off The Hook For Post Foods False Ad Suit

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 2:24 PM EST) -- A Missouri federal judge has found that Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. doesn't need to defend Post Holdings Inc. in a false advertising suit over its cereals, saying the policy only covers bodily injury, but the plaintiffs in the underlying suit haven't alleged any. In an order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge Henry Edward Autrey said while the policy Post holds does contemplate the disease and ailments that the underlying suit says could result from eating the cereal, none of the plaintiffs allege they actually suffered those diseases or ailments. Without an actual bodily injury at issue in the case —...

