Justices Revive BLM Activist's Bid To End Cop Injury Suit

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 8:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday tossed a Fifth Circuit ruling in a suit seeking to hold a Black Lives Matter protest organizer liable for injuries suffered by a police officer, saying the lower court should've sought Louisiana Supreme Court guidance on applicable state law. In a 7-1 ruling, the nation's highest court vacated the Fifth Circuit's decision finding that BLM activist DeRay Mckesson can't use the First Amendment to escape liability in a suit filed by the unnamed officer who was injured at a 2016 demonstration in Baton Rouge after an unknown protester threw a rock-like object that hit the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS