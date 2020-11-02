Justices Decline To Review HSBC Banker's Fraud Conviction

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 1:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined former HSBC executive Mark Johnson's bid for a review of his fraud conviction over a $3.5 billion trade, potentially marking the end for his yearslong appeal. Johnson, the former head of HSBC's U.K. foreign exchange operations, was convicted in 2017 for what prosecutors said was a scheme to defraud U.K.-based Cairn Energy PLC in a $3.5 billion currency exchange. Cairn hired HSBC to exchange $3.5 billion in dollar proceeds from an asset sale for British pounds. The Second Circuit upheld the conviction last year, finding that an oral representation Johnson made to Cairn's agent...

