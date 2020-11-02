Boehringer Accused Of Withholding Royalties As Trial Starts

Law360, London (November 2, 2020, 8:34 PM GMT) -- Pharmaceutical licensing company Royalty Pharma kicked off a patent trial Monday by saying German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim has unlawfully withheld royalties for its diabetes treatment under the false assertion that fees are only payable if all of the manufacturing steps take place in Germany. Andrew Lykiardopoulos QC of 8 New Square told High Court Judge Richard Hacon that his client was forced to take Boehringer to court after the licensee for its linagliptin medication began making reduced payments on sales of products based on the patent. Boehringer manufactures the "active pharmaceutical ingredient" for linagliptin in Germany but told Royalty Pharma since...

