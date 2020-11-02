Asylum Screening Guidance Ruled Too High A Bar Too Early

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 8:49 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal court has ruled that the Trump administration's guidelines on asylum-seekers' initial fear screenings are illegal, vacating the guidance in its entirety and ordering new fear assessments for the individuals who couldn't clear the guidance's asylum bar. U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson scrapped the guidance Saturday, explaining in her order that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services had set an unlawfully high standard for individuals to clear during initial asylum screenings, instead of the "low bar" described in immigration law. "The court concludes that USCIS has unlawfully required screening officers to make credible fear determinations in a manner that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS