Demolition Trio Urges 7th Circ. To Uphold 2nd Toxic Dust Win

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 5:41 PM EST) -- Three demolition companies on Monday urged the Seventh Circuit to uphold their second win over toxic dust claims, arguing a lower court properly excluded property owners' experts after reconsidering their testimony on remand.

The companies, SPX Corp., TRC Environmental Corp. and Apollo Dismantling Services, told a three-judge panel during oral argument that the lower court correctly granted them summary judgment over Wisconsin property owners William and Nancy Liebhart's Toxic Substances Control Act and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act claims. The lower court reevaluated and again excluded two of the Liebharts' experts on remand after the Seventh Circuit ruled they had...

