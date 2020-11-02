Sidley Snags 2 Attys From McKool Smith For IP Team

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 6:12 PM EST) -- Sidley Austin LLP has added two patent trial lawyers from McKool Smith PC to strengthen the firm's global intellectual property practice based in its Dallas office. Sidley Austin announced Monday it has hired Aimee Fagan and Phillip Aurentz as partners. The new hires join Sidley's 2,000 lawyers in 20 offices around the world, according to the firm. Yvette Ostolaza, managing partner of Sidley Austin's Dallas office and a member of the firm's management committee, told Law360 the firm recruited Fagan and Aurentz after hearing about their reputations from clients and friends. The pair are set to bolster the firm's IP practice,...

