Guest Worker Wage To Be Retooled In Final DOL Rule

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 10:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor is overhauling how it calculates the minimum wage for agricultural guest workers in a move the department said Monday will bring financial stability to U.S. farmers. Starting in 2023, the department said in a statement it will peg its Adverse Effect Wage Rate for field and livestock guest workers to an index of employee salaries maintained by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Rather than continuing to rely on adverse effect wages derived from the Farm Labor Survey, conducted twice yearly by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the DOL said it will use its current adverse effect...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS