EU Antitrust Chief Eyes Tech Algorithms But Not Breakups

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 8:51 PM EST) -- Major online platforms will have to turn over data on their algorithms, advertising archives and content controls under impending European Union draft proposals, but a breakup of companies such as Facebook and Google isn't on the table, the bloc's top antitrust and digital technology official said Sunday. Margrethe Vestager, the EU commissioner for competition and as of last year executive vice-president for A Europe Fit for the Digital Age laid out some of the basics in a pair of speeches last week on what to expect in the coming weeks when officials lay out the long-gestating Digital Services Act and Digital Markets...

