Trade Groups Ask FCC Again To Open Up 12 GHz Band For 5G

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 10:03 PM EST) -- Wireless industry stakeholders want the Federal Communications Commission to get the ball rolling on opening up the 12 GHz band to support the next generation of mobile technologies, telling the agency that they are ready to answer "tough questions." About five months after the groups last pressed the agency to open a rulemaking on the matter, they wrote to the FCC again to renew their support for discussion of letting wireless operators into the 12 GHz band. The groups — which count nonprofit Public Knowledge and trade group INCOMPAS among their ranks — said Friday that they understand the concerns people have about...

