Universal Health Must Face 401(k) Fee Challenge

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 9:17 PM EST) -- Universal Health Services Inc. can't shake allegations that its 401(k) plan overcharged workers and underperformed, with a Pennsylvania federal judge rejecting the company's argument that recent U.S. Supreme Court precedent called for part of a proposed ERISA class action to fall. U.S. District Judge Mark Kearney on Friday denied the company's motion for partial dismissal of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case, holding that Universal can't use the Supreme Court's Thole v. U.S. Bank ruling to argue the workers lack standing to challenge the fees and performance of 401(k) investment funds they didn't keep money in. Judge Kearney ruled that...

