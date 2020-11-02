VA Can't Toss Suit Over Ex-Sec.'s Emails With 'Mar-A-Lago 3'

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 8:26 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has rejected the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' request to dismiss a suit from two government watchdogs alleging that the agency shirked its legal duty to recover and preserve emails sent between former VA Secretary David Shulkin and three members of President Donald Trump's private Florida club, Mar-a-Lago. U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss on Friday denied without prejudice the agency's bid to dismiss the Freedom of Information Act suit brought by American Oversight and the Democracy Forward Foundation amid the agency's contention that the case is not yet ripe for judicial review due to ongoing efforts...

