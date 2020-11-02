Art World Is Attractive To Sanctions-Evaders, Treasury Warns

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 8:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control has advised the art world that high-value transactions with people blocked by the agency could lead to penalties, as the market is particularly attractive to those trying to evade sanctions. Friday's advisory warns art and luxury goods dealers to be alert to "the schemes of illicit actors who hide funds in high-value assets in an attempt to mitigate the effects of U.S. sanctions." OFAC said the high-value art market's anonymity and confidentiality are attractive to blocked individuals, including those on OFAC's List of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons, or...

