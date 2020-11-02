W.Va. Gov'ts Rip Bid To Block Opioid Victims' Testimony

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 10:38 PM EST) -- Two West Virginia governments set to bring one of the first trials in nationwide opioid-crisis litigation are criticizing opioid distributors' bid to exclude testimony by people who have suffered from the crisis. The governments of Cabell County and the City of Huntington, West Virginia, are set for a bellwether trial in January on claims that drug distributors should pay for rampant addiction in communities across the nation. The three distributor defendants, McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp., have asked for rulings blocking evidence and testimony about "individual instances of opioid diversion and misuse," saying it's hearsay. But the...

