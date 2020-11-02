Professor Says Parkinson's Cure Fight Belongs In California

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 6:46 PM EST) -- A University of California professor has initiated litigation in San Diego to prevent his former college roommate from pursuing arbitration in Hong Kong, after the two fell out over a joint business venture to commercialize a potential cure for Parkinson's disease. Xiang-Dong Fu argued in a motion for an injunction filed Friday in California federal court that Zhi Yang, whom he characterized as a lifelong friend, had abused his trust by having him sign a "byzantine maze of interwoven agreements" to form a business in order to commercialize Fu's discovery that did not reflect their previous discussions. Fu alleges the agreements...

