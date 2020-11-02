Cigna Workers Want Calif. Wage Suit Back In State Court

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 9:41 PM EST) -- A former Cigna worker accusing the health care giant of wage and hour violations has asked a California federal judge to send his suit back to state court, arguing that the company made unreasonable assumptions about employee claims in order to meet the threshold to be in federal court. Former Cigna employee Jonathan Santiago said Friday his proposed class action against Cigna should be back in a state court, claiming the company didn't meet the burden required for federal jurisdiction under the Class Action Fairness Act. Santiago said Cigna's estimates of what claims it would face in the various pay violations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS