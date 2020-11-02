Ga. Court Ends Beef Over Car-Cow Collision

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 10:29 PM EST) -- A motorist who struck a cow in a roadway and suffered injuries can't sue the livestock owner after a Georgia appellate court ruled Monday that the motorist couldn't establish that the owner breached a duty of care to maintain his fences and livestock. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously reversed the denial of summary judgment in a suit accusing farmer Billy M. Faulkner and other family members of negligently allowing a cow to wander from his property and into a nearby road where it was struck by a vehicle driven by Sonia Crumbley, which caused her to suffer unspecified injuries...

