JC Penney Says It's Worked Out A Deal With Sale Objectors

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 5:16 PM EST) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge Monday postponed a hearing on J.C. Penney's proposed Chapter 11 sale after the retail chain told him it had struck a deal with noteholders and unsecured creditors that had voiced objections to the plan. U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge David Jones was scheduled to hear arguments on J.C. Penney's $1.75 billion sale plan Monday afternoon, but adjourned the hearing for a week after a Monday-morning filing by the retailer saying it had reached separate agreements in principle with the unsecured creditors committee and a noteholder group that had put forward an alternative sale proposal. "Now, with widespread consensus...

