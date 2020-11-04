Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 10:00 AM EST) -- Erin Natter Daniel Guggenheim Michael Soejoto Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC has hired three real estate members in Los Angeles. Erin Natter, Daniel Guggenheim and Michael Soejoto join the firm, and bring to the table a wide range of transactional and finance experience. Natter also has experience putting together opportunity funds, and Guggenheim counsels private equity fund managers. Matt Norton Courtney Rangen Matt Norton has joined the Atlanta office of Polsinelli PC as a shareholder, the first real estate lawyer in that office, and Courtney Rangen has also joined Polsinelli's Los Angeles office as a principal. Norton works...

