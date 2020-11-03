Feds Say ICO Fraud Necessitates 'Substantial' Prison Time

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- One of the three principals in the notorious Centra Tech initial coin offering scam should face a hefty prison sentence because deterrence is key to enforcement of digital assets, federal prosecutors said Friday. The government told U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield that Centra Tech co-founder Robert Joseph Farkas, who pled guilty in June to securities and wire fraud conspiracy in connection with a $25 million ICO scam, should have to face "a substantial term of imprisonment" because of the nature of his offense. "Farkas's undeniable criminal conduct speaks for itself," the government said. "Day in and day out, for approximately...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS