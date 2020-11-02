NLRB Asks Calif. Court To Make Airgas Rehire Union Backers

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 5:44 PM EST) -- National Labor Relations Board prosecutors have asked a California federal court for an injunction making gas supplier Airgas US LLC rehire several Teamsters backers and rescind various rules it allegedly enacted to erode union support after workers voted to unionize. Attorneys in the agency's Los Angeles office on Friday accused Airgas of firing six workers, withholding raises and committing numerous other unfair labor practices to undermine the union following the 2018 vote, asking the Central District of California for an injunction under National Labor Relations Act Section 10(j). Board prosecutors sometimes seek injunctions to immediately rectify serious labor law violations while...

