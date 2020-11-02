Tax Court Nixes Georgia Co.'s $17.5M Easement Deduction

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 7:10 PM EST) -- A Georgia-based company is unable to deduct a $17.5 million conservation easement donation and must pay the government nearly $9 million in penalties for a valuation misstatement, the U.S. Tax Court said Monday. Glade Creek Partners LLC is unable to claim the conservation easement deduction under Internal Revenue Code Section 170 because the contract for the easement did not effectively provide that the entirety of the land would be conserved in perpetuity, as required by the tax code, the court said. "The proceeds regulation is not satisfied, and the easement's conservation purposes are not protected in perpetuity," the court said. "Glade...

