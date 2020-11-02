Justices Asked To Lower 'Impossible' FCA Pleading Standard

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 8:10 PM EST) -- A whistleblower wants the U.S. Supreme Court to review the Fifth Circuit's refusal to revive its $61.8 million suit claiming Baylor Scott & White Health overbilled Medicare, saying the appellate court heightened the pleading standard for False Claims Act suits like its own to a standard that would make them futile. Relator Integra Med Analytics LLC, which claimed that Baylor Scott schemed to increase the use of a specific Medicare diagnosis code to bolster its revenue, filed a petition with the high court on Oct. 26. It said that the Fifth Circuit's decision "signals an impossible pleading standard for FCA relators...

