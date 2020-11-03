LabCorp Wage Suit To Stay In Federal Court

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 2:19 PM EST) -- A former LabCorp employee cannot have his proposed wage and hour class action against the diagnostics company sent back to state court because more than $5 million is at stake, a California federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee on Monday rejected Jose Bermejo's bid to remand the suit to state court, saying the amount that class members could win met the $5 million threshold to make federal court the proper jurisdiction for this type of proposed class action under the Class Action Fairness Act. Bermejo had challenged LabCorp's argument that the amount in controversy exceeded $5 million,...

