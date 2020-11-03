Chipotle Workers Ask High Court to Deny Wage Class Review

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 10:30 PM EST) -- A group of Chipotle managers asked the U.S. Supreme Court to not review an appeals court's decision to certify their wage and hour collective action against the fast food chain, arguing that just because they performed different tasks and worked in different locations doesn't mean they're ineligible together. The managers on Monday asked the high court to deny Chipotle's petition for a review of a Second Circuit decision in favor of the employees. The appeals court said they could go forward with a collective action claiming Chipotle owes them overtime pay because they likely met the standards to bring that type...

