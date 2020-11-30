Immigration Group Of The Year: Mintz

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 3:35 PM EST) -- Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC has fought to protect detained immigrants and individuals shielded by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, and helped businesses secure visas for critical employees, earning the firm a spot as Law360's 2020 Immigration Practice Group of the Year. The Boston-headquartered law firm boasts a roughly 40-person immigration team, according to practice group leaders, and has helped major corporations sponsor foreign-born employees on work visas — with a special focus on entrepreneurs and startups — during the ever-evolving immigration landscape under the Trump administration. Susan Cohen, co-leader of the firm's immigration practice, stressed that the group embraces...

