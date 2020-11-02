Insurers Seek Reimbursement For BP Defective Pipe Suit

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 7:41 PM EST) -- American Home Assurance Co. and National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh sued a pipe maker on Monday, aiming to get reimbursement for settling a lawsuit from BP America Production Co. alleging the supplier sold the oil company leaky and defective pipes. According to the complaint, while American Home and National Union covered the defense and settlement costs for Ameron International Corp., they did so under a reservation of rights, and told the court the insurance policies sold to Ameron do not cover the suit. In the underlying suits, BP claimed that after Ameron's pipe products were installed on its deep-water...

