Amgen Biosimilar Rows Reveal Manufacturing Patents' Value

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 4:51 PM EST) -- Unlike small chemical drugs, biologic medicines, such as therapeutic proteins and monoclonal antibodies, are typically large molecules with complex structures. Because biologics are made in living cells, the manufacturing processes for biologics are complex. Even small changes in manufacturing conditions can have significant effects on the composition and activity of biologics.[1] Patents that protect the manufacture of biologics, from growing the cells that make the biologics to purifying the biologics, have taken a central role in U.S. biosimilar litigation under the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act. Manufacturing Patents Under the BPCIA The BPCIA provides a patent dispute resolution process for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS