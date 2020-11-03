Amazon, Williams-Sonoma Reach Settlement To End IP Battle

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 1:38 PM EST) -- Amazon and Williams-Sonoma have reached a settlement to end a lawsuit that raised tough trademark and copyright questions about how online platforms can market brand-name merchandise. In a court filing Monday, the two companies said they had entered into a "final, binding, and signed settlement agreement" to end the lawsuit, which accused Amazon of trying to dupe consumers into believing that it was an authorized Williams-Sonoma vendor. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed in public documents. Attorneys for both companies declined to comment on the specifics of the agreement. Williams-Sonoma, which doesn't sell its goods on Amazon, sued in late...

