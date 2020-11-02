Cisco Wants New Trial After $1.9B Patent Loss To Centripetal

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 10:45 PM EST) -- Cisco Systems Inc. on Monday said it should get a new trial and should not have to pay a $1.9 billion judgment for allegedly infringing network security patents owned by Centripetal Networks, slamming a Virginia federal judge's order following a monthlong bench trial for including new liability and damages theories. U.S. District Judge Henry Coke Morgan Jr. slapped Cisco with one of the largest patent awards in U.S. history in early October, finding that Cisco's routers, firewalls and network switches infringed four of the five patents at issue and that Cisco had not proven any of those patents was invalid....

