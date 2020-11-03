NY Atty Accused Of 'Shadow Counseling' After Gem Fight DQ

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 6:23 PM EST) -- New York law firm Kennedy Berg LLP has defied a disqualification order by "shadow counseling" in California federal court and actively litigating out-of-state in a fight between creditors over which has a claim to a rare gems collection worth $20 million, the gems' purported owner alleges. Dion Tulk, the disputed owner of over 40 rare gems and minerals known as the Ophir Collection, urged a California federal court Monday to hold James Kennedy and his firm in contempt. Tulk told the court the firm and attorney are attempting to bypass the court's order disqualifying them from participating in the dispute by...

