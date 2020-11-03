​​​​​​​Immigration Groups Attack 'Racist' Trump Admin. Asylum Rule

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 9:30 PM EST) -- Four immigration advocacy groups challenged a federal rule poised to slash the number of immigrants who qualify for asylum, slamming the regulation for allegedly violating a slew of statutes as well as for the "racial animus" behind it. According to the California federal suit filed Monday by four immigration legal services providers, the new Trump administration rule would grow the list of factors that disqualify foreign citizens from receiving asylum, a form of relief granted to people who face persecution in their home countries, beyond the bounds of the law. Scheduled to take effect on Nov. 20, the new rule from...

