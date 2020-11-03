FedEx Sues Over $89 Million TCJA Transition Tax Dispute

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 6:14 PM EST) -- FedEx sued the federal government Monday in a Tennessee federal court over an $89 million refund, claiming the U.S. Treasury Department exceeded its authority by denying foreign tax credits on offshore income targeted by the 2017 federal overhaul's transition tax. FedEx is demanding a refund of $89.15 million it paid for tax years 2018 and 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) The Memphis-based delivery company sought to invalidate Treasury's final regulations on Internal Revenue Code Section 965, issued in January 2019, claiming they were "procedurally defective," "arbitrary and capricious" and violated the Administrative Procedure Act. The company demanded a refund of $89.15 million it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS