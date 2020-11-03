Real Estate Rumors: Radiology Board, Crocker, Maven

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 5:04 PM EST) -- The American Board of Radiology is hoping to sublease an Oak Brook, Illinois, office property, Crain's Chicago Business reported Tuesday. The Arizona-based group is seeking to sublease 71,000 square feet at 814 Commerce Drive, space it leased seven months ago, according to Crain's. Baptist Health South Florida has inked a deal to lease 37,982 square feet at a Boca Raton, Florida, office campus, the South Florida Business Journal reported Tuesday. The deal is for space at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus that is owned by a joint venture of Crocker Partners LLC, Siguler Gulf & Co. LP and Rialto Capital Management...

