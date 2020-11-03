Covert Spying On Dechert Atty Wasn't Illegal, ENRC Says

Law360, London (November 3, 2020, 6:41 PM GMT) -- Lawyers for a Kazakh mining company told a London judge on Tuesday that the covert surveillance carried out on its former Dechert LLP counsel is a "common" tactic in hotly disputed commercial litigation and does not amount to a crime, let alone harassment. Tom de la Mare — counsel for Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. — urged a High Court judge to strike out claims it illegally harassed Dechert partner Neil Gerrard and his wife by hiring private investigators to dig up dirt to use against him in court. Installing camouflaged hidden cameras in a hedge outside Gerrard's home supported ENRC's "legitimate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS