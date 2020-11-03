Hong Kong Targets Trump's China Marking Rule At WTO

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 5:47 PM EST) -- Hong Kong has lodged a complaint against the U.S. at the World Trade Organization, crying foul over recent Trump administration rules requiring products coming from Hong Kong to be labeled as Chinese goods upon their entry in the U.S. In its filing published Tuesday, Hong Kong said U.S. Customs and Border Protection's new origin marking provisions violate multiple international trade rules by generally discarding Hong Kong's position as a sovereign WTO member. The complaint marks Hong Kong's strongest pushback against the Trump administration's decision to strip the nation of its preferential trading status in response to China's imposition of new national...

