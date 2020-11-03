Sonos Gets Google Patent Scrapped Under Alice In IP Fight

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 7:35 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday trimmed Google's patent infringement lawsuit against Sonos Inc., agreeing with the speaker maker that one of Google's notification patents describes an abstract idea and therefore can't pass muster under the U.S. Supreme Court's 2014 Alice ruling. In a 22-page order, U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen ruled that Google's notification patent, U.S. Patent No. 8,583,489, is not only abstract but also lacks an inventive concept, thereby failing both prongs of the two-step Alice test needed to determine patent eligibility. Under Alice, abstract ideas implemented with a computer are not patent-eligible. The judge rejected Google's argument...

