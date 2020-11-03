Ga. Judges Say City's Insurer On Hook For $5M In Death Suit

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 5:45 PM EST) -- An insurer can't cap its coverage for a Georgia city defending wrongful death claims over a fatal police pursuit, the Georgia Court of Appeals has ruled, affirming a trial court's denial of the company's bid to shrink its $5 million liability coverage to $700,000. A three-judge appellate panel said in a per curiam opinion on Monday that the full extent of the $5 million in auto and excess liability coverage that Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co. offered to College Park, Georgia, is available to the city, which is defending claims related to its police officers' involvement in a January 2016 vehicle pursuit....

