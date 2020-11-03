Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

On Second Look, Judge OKs $5.3M Taylor Farms Deal

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 4:26 PM EST) -- A California federal judge gave preliminary approval to a $5.3 million settlement to resolve claims from a class of Taylor Farms Pacific Inc. workers who allege they weren't paid for time they spent donning and doffing equipment, saying the workers resolved issues that prevented her from approving the deal last year.

Monday's order from U.S. District Judge Kimberly Mueller comes more than a year after she refused to approve the settlement resolving the workers' don-doff claims as well as their allegations that Taylor Farms denied them required meal breaks, did not give them accurate wage statements and made them wait too...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!