Bayer Budgets $2B To Settle Future Roundup Cancer Claims

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 4:19 PM EST) -- Monsanto's parent company Bayer AG said Tuesday it expects to pay $2 billion in a class settlement to resolve future claims that Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, increasing its original estimate of $1.25 billion. In an earnings report, the company said while it will take more time to complete the settlement process, it is far enough along to know the plan will cost about $2 billion, adding that it will file a motion for preliminary approval once a formal agreement is reached. The deal is part of a larger settlement the company announced in June to resolve claims in the sprawling multidistrict...

