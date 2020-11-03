Fed. Circ. Rejects Email-Deleting Glaucoma Co.'s Plea

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 3:57 PM EST) -- Ivantis Inc. needs to wait until after a patent infringement trial ends to appeal an order letting the jury presume emails the glaucoma treatment company deleted would have hurt its defense, the Federal Circuit said Tuesday. The court rejected Ivantis' petition for a writ of mandamus, saying the company's argument that it would be financially destroyed by an unfavorable judgment doesn't justify breaking from the usual appeals process. "We are not prepared to depart from the usual practice of waiting until after final judgment to review such orders based on such speculation," the Federal Circuit said. Glaukos Corp. filed the suit...

