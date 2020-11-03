Microsoft Claims Co. Selling 'Black Market' Software Keys

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 8:58 PM EST) -- Microsoft Inc. has accused a Florida company of infringing its copyrights and trademarks through the sale of "black market" access to Microsoft software or to unlicensed and counterfeit copies of its software. The lawsuit was filed Monday in Florida federal court against Office Solutions USA LLC and owner Henrique Coutinho Trad, who is also known as Henrique Trad Souza. Microsoft claims Office Solutions is infringing through sales that include unauthorized product activation keys, tokens to download and activate unlicensed and pirated copies of Microsoft software, and credentials for unlicensed Office 365 cloud accounts. "Defendants' unlawful sale of unauthorized access devices...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS