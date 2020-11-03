Insurer Prevails On Texas Law Firm's Bad Faith Claims

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 9:52 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Tuesday dropped Ryan Law Firm LLP's claim that New York Marine & General Insurance Co. acted in bad faith when it failed to fully cover the firm's settlement in a legal malpractice suit, but he said breach of contract claims could proceed. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman fully adopted U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Hightower's September recommendation to dismiss Ryan Law Firm's bad faith claim against NYM, finding that the insurer "was never presented with a proper settlement demand." NYM's coverage duty was not triggered because there was no judgment in the underlying case, Judge Hightower said...

