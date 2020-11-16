Experienced Telecom Trio Joins Keller Heckman In DC

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 3:00 PM EST) -- Keller & Heckman LLP added a trio of partners in Washington, D.C., with decades of experience running their own telecommunications law firm and litigating a variety of regulatory matters including 5G disputes, the firm announced. Jim Baller, Sean Stokes and Casey Lide started at Keller Heckman's telecommunications law practice on Nov. 1 after running boutique firm Baller Stokes & Lide PC for nearly 20 years. Their practice focuses on a number of telecommunications-related issues such as infrastructure and broadband access. Stokes told Law360 last week that Keller Heckman gave them a unique opportunity to grow their operations while also being able...

