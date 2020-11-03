Fed Circ. Revives Protest Over DOD Vendor List Removal

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 6:21 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Tuesday that the Court of Federal Claims has jurisdiction to hear an electronics supplier's protest over its removal from an allowed vendor list for defense agencies and contractors following an audit, reviving the dispute. Automatic Connector's removal from the Defense Logistics Agency's Qualified Parts List, or QPL, affected its ability to win expected future deals for items it had long provided to the military, meaning its protest over that removal was "in connection with" a procurement, allowing the Court of Federal Claims to hear the company's protest, a three-judge panel ruled. "We have long recognized that the...

