Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-United Worker's 'DWTS' Suit Still Too Late, 5th Circ. Says

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 7:37 PM EST) -- A former United Airlines customer service representative waited too long to sue the airline and her union after she was fired for changing tickets for a "Dancing With the Stars" participant, the Fifth Circuit said.

In an unpublished opinion Monday, the Fifth Circuit affirmed a Texas federal court's dismissal on the grounds that Jill Hill brought about her Railway Labor Act claims involving United and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers too late and in the wrong jurisdiction.

The Fifth Circuit rejected Hill's argument that the clock should have been stopped on the statute of limitations for the union...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!