Ex-United Worker's 'DWTS' Suit Still Too Late, 5th Circ. Says

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 7:37 PM EST) -- A former United Airlines customer service representative waited too long to sue the airline and her union after she was fired for changing tickets for a "Dancing With the Stars" participant, the Fifth Circuit said. In an unpublished opinion Monday, the Fifth Circuit affirmed a Texas federal court's dismissal on the grounds that Jill Hill brought about her Railway Labor Act claims involving United and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers too late and in the wrong jurisdiction. The Fifth Circuit rejected Hill's argument that the clock should have been stopped on the statute of limitations for the union...

