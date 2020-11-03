Claims Court Tosses Protests Over $33B DOD Equipment Deal

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 8:57 PM EST) -- The Court of Federal Claims has rejected two protests over an up to $33 billion Defense Logistics Agency deal for special operations equipment, saying the agency reasonably excluded those bidders from the deal based on their technical assessments. Nether Quantico Tactical Inc. nor Unifire Inc. had shown they were prejudiced by alleged errors in the DLA's assessment of their proposals because their bids had been deemed technically unacceptable based on other factors, Judge Eric G. Bruggink said in a Sept. 23 opinion, unsealed Monday. "The [contracting officer] excluded all offerors with unacceptable ratings," Judge Bruggink said. "[Quantico] would still have such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS