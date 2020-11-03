Calif. DA 'Cherry Picking' Info To Beat Bias Suit, Women Say

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 7:52 PM EST) -- A California district attorney's office presented a skewed version of bias allegations made by five veteran female prosecutors that left out important details in an effort to get the suit tossed, the women have told a federal court in the Golden State. The plaintiffs contended Monday that Contra Costa County DA Diana Becton, her office and the county itself filed a motion to dismiss the case last month that made "self-serving omissions" in order to make it seem as if the prosecutors' claims alleging "systemic" age and sex bias don't pass legal muster. Instead, the women said in their opposition brief that...

